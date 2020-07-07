Duty Station: Isiolo

JOB PURPOSE

The Assistant Project Officer shall be reporting to the Project Officer, to provide, programmatic and technical support in the Implementation of the ‘Wajibika’ Project in Isiolo in a professional, efficient and effective manner. She is responsible for the day to day project implementation ensuring the project is implemented according to specifications of the UNTF activities in ISIOLO. Provides assistance to the project implementation and achievements of objectives, designs, develops and implements work plans, mobilizes and trains community groups and networks, strengthens advocacy interventions in Isiolo, strengthens linkages and engagement between diverse marginalized groups, report writing, monitoring of project progress. The first one (1) month shall be treated as her probation period on volunteer basis, then upon successful completion of the same the candidate shall be appraised and confirmed into the position.

KEY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assisting the Project Officer in the implementation of the Project’s work plans and the respective activities in the project.

To Support the community outreach of the field team arms through different capacity building activities.

Assisting the Project Officer in mapping and strengthening women led community networks with community leaders.

Supporting the project Officer in collection and collation of project data and groups towards ensuring that the project is implemented according to specifications and terms of the project contract.

Organizing and coordinating community Activities (forums, dialogue meeting) at the community level in consultations with the community leaders.

Support research work under the Wajibika project.

Ensuring timely and regular reporting on the project implementation to the project officer and the development partners

Assisting the Project officer in Preparing and compiling activity and monthly progress report on the project being implemented and eventually preparing the final project reports.

Contribute to development of toolkits, annuals and provide inputs to needs assessment for target groups

Assist in Monitoring the implementation of project, to ensure effective execution

Support the Project Officer in Documenting “success stories” and any other information to enhance the overall quality of performance of both internal and external reports

Manage the resources’ of the project effectively and ensure there is optimum value for money

Support in resource mobilization for other related projects

Undertake any other duties as assigned by the project Coordinator.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND PERSONALITY DESIRED:-

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university within the Humanities, Social and/or Political Sciences disciplines. (Essential)

At least 3 years of professional experience in gender related development work.(Essential)

Previous experience in the NGO sector in the above capacity; Confirmed previous engagement in similar assignment;

Strong analytical and report writing skills as well as excellent presentation and facilitation skills

Self-driven and able to deliver results with minimum supervision

Willingness to travel extensively within the country , work extended periods in the field and interact effectively with community members and willingness to learn new approaches

Ability to work in a complex environment including multi-disciplinary and multicultural environment and with partners at all levels

Highly proficient in Ms Word, Excel, Access, Power-point and the use of Internet for research.

Excellent communication skills with fluency in both English and Kiswahili.

Applications of female candidates from the local communities is encouraged.

How To Apply

Apply for the Assistant Project Officer Job here.