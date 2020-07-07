Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has lost her job as the chair of The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

KEWOPA is a membership association for all women parliamentarians drawn from across all political parties both elected and nominated in the Senate and National Assembly.

65 out of 97 KEWOPA MPs voted on Tuesday to eject Ngirici as chairperson and replace her with Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni wa Muchomba.

She will be deputized by Kisumu Woman Representative, Roza Buyu, and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.

Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko, serves as the Secretary General and is deputized by Charity Chepkwony.

Ngirici, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, has been Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s fiercest critic.

She supported the MCAs’ plan to impeach the Governor and her husband also joined the call to remove Waiguru.

On June 13th, Andrew Ngirici was summoned by police in Mwea East Sub-County and was grilled for two hours.

He had threatened to organise protests if the Senate chose to put the fate of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in the hands of an 11 member committee.

The association was founded by Nominated Senator Beth Mugo, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and former Justice Minister, Martha Karua.

KEWOPA has been spearheading the push for the realisation of the two-thirds gender principle as proposed by the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2015 (No. 4).

