Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Three people died on the spot on Tuesday morning following a grisly accident involving three vehicles near Maanzoni Lodge on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The accident occurred when two trucks collided at an inter-section and knocked a Probox off the road.

The accident killed two drivers of the trucks and one turn boy.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a total of 1,022 people have lost their lives since the year began compared to 1,058 who died in 2019.

See photos from the accident scene below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

