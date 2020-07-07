Tuesday July 7, 2020 – 2 Members of the Bungoma County Assembly are nursing serious injuries after they were mercilessly beaten up by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s security detail.

According to reports, nominated MCA Fred Musebe, and his Tongaren Ward colleague, Elizabeth Tindi, stormed a meeting they had not been invited to.

Wangamati had convened a rally during the launch of an office of the Ward’s Administrator.

Musebe and Tindi had been left out of the invitation list following their troubled relationship with the Governor.

The situation went south when Tindi took to the podium to tear Wangamati’s development record apart from accusing him of sidelining the ward.

She was backed by Musebe.

“We Tongaren people are usually very keen before voting as we are straight forward people and if we will not have seen any development from you by 2022 we shall send you home parking,” stated Musebe.

While the latter was delivering his address, the officers, who are attached to the security detail of the Governor and that of his deputy, Ngome Kibanani, descended on the two leaders and snatched Musebe’s microphone.

The chaos that resulted after the encounter left Musebe and attendees nursing injuries.

Bungoma County has in recent months suffered incessant confrontations between the County Assembly and the Executive with the main issues centering on the development record.

Towards the end of June, Bungoma Health Executive Antony Walela and Lwandayi MCA, Tony Barasa, were engaged in a fistfight during a meeting at a Kisumu hotel that left the CEC nursing injuries.

The two were attending a meeting over the County’s budget when Walela accused Barasa of sponsoring an impeachment motion against him.

The MCA, on the other hand, claimed that Walela had threatened to send goons to kill him over the impeachment motion that was overruled by the High Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST