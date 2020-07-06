Sunday July 5, 2020 – A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that the Tanga Tanga team has planted spies to watch over ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and what he may be up to.

Speaking on Saturday, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, asked the hustler nation not to panic because they have already put Raila Odinga in his place.

Barasa said Raila Odinga had lost his charm and will no longer pose any threat to his political competitors including attempting to block Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Tinga (Raila) is a small man, we know what he is up to.”

“We have spies following him wherever he goes.”

“The other time they lied he had travelled to Congo but we knew that was not true.”

“He is in Dubai, we are aware of what he intends to do when he returns.”

“Some of his employees feed us with information including what he is planning,” he said.

The outspoken MP further disclosed that there were ongoing plans to persuade Ford Kenya leader, Moses Wetang’ula, and his ANC colleague, Musalia Mudavadi, to join forces with Ruto for 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST