Sunday July 5, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has withdrawn a list of people proposed to constitute the reconciliation committee in Kirinyaga.

In a statement to newsrooms, the County boss observed that after putting out the list, she got feedback against the team.

“Having listened to the feedback shared on the above list and in consideration of the same, we wish to withdraw the proposed names to give room for further consultations,” she stated.

The team composed of non-political and non-partisan leaders from Kirinyaga among them J.S. Mathenge who is a Kirinyaga Elder and former PS, Principal Secretaries Paul Maringa (Ministry of Transport), Nancy Karigithu and Mary Kimonye.

Others are former KRA boss, John Njiraini, Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Mwea pastor, Charles Ndegwa Mwai.

MCAs led by Kirinyaga Majority Leader, Kamau Murango, vowed never to participate in any peace talks adding that they weren’t consulted in the creation of the list.

At the same time, Archbishop Muheria stated that he had not been consulted while PS Kimonye declined the appointment.

While naming the team on July 2nd, Waiguru stated that the individuals will be tasked with coming up with terms of engagement and convene reconciliation meetings between the Executive the County Assembly.

A failed impeachment motion by the MCAs at the Senate has led to a standoff between the Governor and the members.

The County legislators amended the 2020/2021 Budget, which saw the executive’s legal fees reduced from Ksh 60 million to Ksh1 million.

The MCAs further flexed their muscles and almost did away with the entire Sh111 million allocated for the Office of County Secretary, effectively crippling the Governor’s operations.

Waiguru, in response, termed the move illegal noting that the MCAs were settling political scores.

“After losing their bid to impeach the governor, the MCAs have now disregarded the law and turned to the budget to hit back instead of putting the interests of the residents first,” she stated.

