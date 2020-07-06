Sunday, 05 July 2020 – The outbreak of coronavirus has rendered so many Kenyans jobless and despite President Uhuru Kenyatta pleading with landlords not to harass tenants, some evil landlords have turned a deaf ear on the President’s plea.

We came across two disheartening videos of tenants being evicted from their rented houses like dogs after failing to pay rent on time.

Some of the tenants are evicted at night and forced to sleep outside in the cold with their kids.

President Uhuru Kenyatta should watch these videos and act.

