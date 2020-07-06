Sunday July 5, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to represent him at the inauguration of newly-elected Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera

The event is set for Monday, July 6th, with President Chakwera scheduled to take an official public inauguration and celebration of Malawi’s national day despite him already taking an oath.

Normally, it is expected that Deputy President William Ruto would have been the default choice to represent the President in international events.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau confirmed the decision and revealed why Senator Moi was chosen.

“Mr. Moi is leading the Government delegation that also has (Foreign Affairs) Chief Administrative Secretary, Ababu Namwamba.”

“He is a senior Senator and will sufficiently represent the Head of State,” noted Macharia Kamau.

The Jubilee-KANU post-election coalition pact seems to be bearing fruits with Moi set to be in the company of the independence party’s Secretary-General, Nick Salat.

Gideon Moi’s spokesman, Alex Kiprotich, confirmed that the Senator was already in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, awaiting the event.

“The boss is in Lilongwe on the request of the President.”

“You may want to contact State House for more information on this,” he stated.

According to reports, a copy of Uhuru’s speech that the Senator will read on his behalf was emailed by State House to him on Saturday, July 4th.

The move by the President to choose one of Ruto’s rivals for the international event is set to widen the rift that has been growing after the ousting of the Deputy President’s allies in parliament.

Speaking during a burial in Nandi County on Friday, July 3rd, Ruto noted that the reorganisation and regrouping would not dampen his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

