Sunday, July 5, 2020 – The idea behind the feminist movement was to ensure equal rights and opportunities for both men and women.

However, the feminism movement has been hijacked by angry and bitter women, hell bent on humiliating and putting men down in the name of fighting patriarchy.

These pseudo-feminists are under siege after the ruthless Aoko took it upon herself to educate them.

Aoko, who is known for her hard-hitting articles on social issues did not pull any punches and the so called feminists have scampered for safety.

Check out how she has been deconstructing this toxic feminists and thigh-vendors on twitter.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.