Monday July 6, 2020 – Former KTN presenter, Tony Gachoka, has said renowned lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is one of the enablers of grand corruption in Kenya.

In a tweet on Sunday, Gachoka revealed that he attended some meetings where Abdullahi was speaking about grand corruption deals with Sirisia MP, John Waluke, and late businessman Jacob Juma.

Waluke, Ahmednasir and Jacob Juma were among senior Kenyans who looted millions of shillings from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Ahmednasir was drawn into the maize saga after it emerged that his law firm received Ksh40 million detailed as legal fees transacted from the NCPB account.

He, however, denied any wrongdoing.

“Senior Cousel you aide and abet corruption actors; Ruto fanatics call you a ‘great mind’ yet you feature in every corruption case. AA you represented Waiguru, Waluke, Deepak Kamani of Angloleasing & Weston – yet you can dare call me ‘idle talk’. A corruption enabler!

“Can you confirm or deny that I have sat with you and the late Jacob Juma director of Erad Supplies who is also the partner to Eng (now jailed) John Waluke in an apartment in Westlands? Details of that meeting will follow any denial!” Gachoka stated.

