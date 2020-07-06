Monday, 6 July 2020 – City preacher and fashion judge, Robert Burale, has narrated how he has been fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital over the past few days after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Burale started developing breathing problems on Wednesday last week and after being rushed to Nairobi Hospital for check ups, the doctors tested him for coronavirus.

After 24 hrs, his results were out and he tested positive.

He was put in an isolation ward at Nairobi Hospital under heavy security which he comparees to that of the President and while at the ward, he saw patients desperately fighting for their lives as doctors worked round the clock to save their lives.

For two days, Burale fought for his life but he thanks God that his vital organs are functioning and he is feeling better.

‘For anyone who thinks this thing is a joke… May the Lord have mercy on you.’’ He says.

Here’s the full facebook post by Pastor Robert Burale narrating his fight with the dreaded virus.







