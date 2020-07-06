Monday July 6, 2020 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has asked ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to support ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid come 2022.

Speaking at the home of Nambale MP, John Bunyasi, in Busia County yesterday, Wetangula asked Raila to return the favour to the Luhya nation by endorsing Mudavadi who has supported him twice.

He noted that Mudavadi had shelved his plans to run for Presidency in 2017 to support Raila Odinga and also offered his support back in 2007.

The Ford Kenya leader further noted that Luhyas will never support presidential candidates from other communities but one of their own.

He said the time was ripe for Kenya to have a Luhya President like Mudavadi and vowed to move heaven and earth to ensure the ANC leader ascends to power in 2022.

On his part, Mudavadi, who was also present, revealed that he will not make the same mistake he made in 2002 when he abandoned his presidential ambitions to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

