Monday, July 6, 2020 – A Taxi driver was found dead inside his car next to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s main gate in Juja on Sunday.

The cause of his death could not be immediately established.

However, as a precaution, his body was picked by Ministry of Health officers who were wearing Lab Coats and PPEs – an indication that they were not taking chances in case it turns out to be Coronavirus.

So far, Kenya has recorded 7,886 cases, 2,287 recoveries and 160 fatalities.

This uber driver with Covid symptoms took his last breath outside JKUAT. Don't watch if you are a nightmare friend #PresidentUhuruKenyatta #Taxi_Risks pic.twitter.com/yBNdn9eFsg — Terrence (@terrence_AA) July 6, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST.