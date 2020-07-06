Monday, July 6, 2020 – Seasoned media personality, Nancy Onyancha, has landed a new job, days after being fired from K24.

The veteran Swahili news anchor has joined the Red Cross owned Switch TV.

The mellow voiced lass made the announcement on Instagram after she shared the Switch TV logo with the caption:

“Good morning My neighbors 😀”

Her husband and former colleague at K24, Joab Mwaura, was among the first people to congratulate her.

“The beauty of life is in the unknown. It is like taking a step in the dark.

“Every step counts.

“Go shine #Greatness @thenancyonyancha.

“Go Shine Girl👏🏾👏🏾❤️” wrote Mwaura.

Nancy and her husband, Joab Mwaura, were among hundreds of journalists laid off by the Kenyatta family owned media house last month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST