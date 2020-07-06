Position: Technical Support Analyst
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Azmasoft Consulting Ltd is an Audit Technology firm based in Nairobi, Kenya. We work with our clients in the automation of audit, risk, compliance, investigation and data analysis processes. We are involved in the implementation, training and support of an Audit Management Software. Our client base includes both public and private sectors across the East, Central and West Africa Region.
We are looking for a Technical Support Analyst. This is a Technical position responsible for implementation and support of our Audit Management, Compliance Management and Data Analytics software within the EMEA Region. It involves offering technical support to clients. The position reports to the Assistant Manager.
Responsibilities
- Actual installation and support of an Audit Management and Analysis software
- Offering technical support to clients using the software
- Client management – communicate to and liaise with client staff, colleagues and the support desk to provide customer excellence and maintain strong client relations
- Client Relations – ensure customer excellence through contact of our clients
- Business development – involved in preparing proposals
Qualifications
- Degree in Computer Science, or Information Systems is mandatory
- Mandatory support experience for a minimum of 1 year specifically offering client support
- System implementation and technical support experience (web server and database expertise)
- Must be able to work independently, demonstrating strong qualities in communication and support
- Proven experience in identifying and solving problems
- Strong client service skills as the job involves a lot of interaction with client staff
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Must have strong interpersonal and troubleshooting skills
- Audit/Accounting/Risk Management knowledge is an added advantage
- CISA/CPA or equivalent are added advantage
How to apply
Click here to apply by 8th July 2020. Only those shortlisted will be contacted.