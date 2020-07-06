Position: Technical Support Analyst

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Azmasoft Consulting Ltd is an Audit Technology firm based in Nairobi, Kenya. We work with our clients in the automation of audit, risk, compliance, investigation and data analysis processes. We are involved in the implementation, training and support of an Audit Management Software. Our client base includes both public and private sectors across the East, Central and West Africa Region.

We are looking for a Technical Support Analyst. This is a Technical position responsible for implementation and support of our Audit Management, Compliance Management and Data Analytics software within the EMEA Region. It involves offering technical support to clients. The position reports to the Assistant Manager.

Responsibilities

Actual installation and support of an Audit Management and Analysis software

Offering technical support to clients using the software

Client management – communicate to and liaise with client staff, colleagues and the support desk to provide customer excellence and maintain strong client relations

Client Relations – ensure customer excellence through contact of our clients

Business development – involved in preparing proposals

Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science, or Information Systems is mandatory

Mandatory support experience for a minimum of 1 year specifically offering client support

System implementation and technical support experience (web server and database expertise)

Must be able to work independently, demonstrating strong qualities in communication and support

Proven experience in identifying and solving problems

Strong client service skills as the job involves a lot of interaction with client staff

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Must have strong interpersonal and troubleshooting skills

Audit/Accounting/Risk Management knowledge is an added advantage

CISA/CPA or equivalent are added advantage

How to apply

Click here to apply by 8th July 2020. Only those shortlisted will be contacted.