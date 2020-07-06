Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Former Tusker Project Fame contestant, Alvan Gatitu, is among creatives struggling to make ends meet due to the Covid pandemic.

The singer turned comedian was locked out of his house and forced to sleep in the cold over rent arrears.

In a video he shared online, Gatitu narrates his ordeal saying that he slept in a guard’s booth after the he arrived at his house to find the landlord had added another padlock.

“So covid-19 imeaffect watu wengi in various ways kuna wenye wamekuwa wagonjwa and those ones who their livelihoods have been affected. I’m here to attest to the second part where your live hood has been affected. The reason why I’m on the street right now recording at 5.30 in the morning is because I just woke up. I slept in a guard’s booth hapa Riara kwa sababu nilifungiwa nyumba,” he said.

He went on to reveal that he was late with rent for a couple of months and that the landlord had disconnected water and electricity for one and half weeks.

“My land lady and landlord waliamua wako na shida zao na mimi nikaenda zangu so mimi nililala nje. Please note that as this was happening nilikuwa nimekatiwa maji na stima for one and a half weeks. Just trying to make ends meet zimekataa because livelihood ya watu wengi imekuwa affected and business wasn’t working,” he added.

He also revealed that he tried to reach out to his closest friends to accommodate him for the night but they refused.

Mr. Gatitu says that he decided to share his ordeal to encourage other people going through hard times not to give up.

Watch the video below.

