Sunday, 05 July 2020 – A dangerous criminal, who is part of a gang that has been carrying out criminal activities, is in police custody after he was found in possession of a G3 riffle that was stolen from a police station in 2019.

The suspect, who is identified as Kevin Oduor, was also found in possession of uniform that belongs to Kenya police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

According to a police officer, Kevin and his gang use the uniform to disguise themselves as cops before carrying out criminal activities.

His accomplices managed to escape but police are hunting them down.

Oduor is a lethal criminal.

See photos of the items recovered from him.











