Sunday July 5, 2020 – Political analyst and University of Nairobi don, Herman Manyora, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto will never be the President of Kenya because he has lost a substantial amount of support.

Speaking yesterday, Manyora claimed that though Ruto is a political heavyweight in Kenya, the handshake team is poised to thwart his 2022 presidential bid.

He noted that the political landscape in the country had greatly shifted in favour of the handshake team that is headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his newly found political brother, Raila Odinga.

He claimed that Ruto does not have the support of many Kenyans in terms of leadership.

He pointed out that both the Coast and Western Kenyan are among vote-rich regions where Ruto had lost ground to Uhuru and Raila.

“Look at the Coast where the handshake has the backing of people like Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi’s Amason Kingi.”

“Who is Ruto left with? It is it Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa? What about Western where Raila and Uhuru are supported by COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Cleophas Malala and Devolution CS Eugine Wamalwa.”

“Who is Ruto left with? Boni Khalwale, MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and ben Washiali (Mumias East). Can they really match the combined effort of handshake team?” He posed.

However, according to Manyora, the DP could easily overturn the tables because he had already constituted a team to strategize his path to State House.

On the other hand, the University of Nairobi don claimed that the handshake team could be underestimating Ruto and may not be interested in getting a team to outsmart Ruto’s Tanga Tanga crew which they assume is already crashed.

Apart from being axed from key parliamentary positions, allies of the second in command have claimed they are being intimidated by the “Deep State”.

The DP himself said his henchmen were being threatened by the DCI and EACC for supporting him and as such urged his supporters to help him pray against the “evil forces” tormenting his camp.

Manyora concluded that it will be a big shame if Ruto beats Raila and Uhuru combined in 2022.

“That man (Ruto), does not have the support of many Kenyans in terms of leadership, so it will be a shame when and if he can harass the handshake team simply because they are lacking in strategy.”

“Raila had the people in 2013 and 2017 but lacked strategy making people who didn’t have votes to win.”

“The handshake team should also ensure they have a team and a strategy to march Ruto’s team.”

“They should know that it will be embarrassing for them to later know that they had it but Ruto gave them a run for their money,” he stated.

