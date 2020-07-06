Monday July 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies seem to enjoy every bit of the latest political drama especially how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is holding President Uhuru Kenyatta hostage.

Moments after two female Senators, one from Uhuru’s Jubilee and another from Raila’s ODM, exchanged blows on Wednesday, two of the DP’s confidants were heard celebrating how ODM has taken Jubilee hostage.

ODM Senators Beatrice Kwamboka and Mary Seneta of Jubilee exchanged blows during the election of the Senate Health Committee.

They differed over the election of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina as deputy chairperson of the committee.

Ruto’s legislators were said to be happy with ODM’s hard stance on scooping House committee leadership seats.

They said even those who have been celebrating their removal have also been kicked out of their positions to pave way for the ‘bully’ ODM members.

Uhuru’s loyalists are now wishing the President never shook hands with Raila and never pushed Ruto away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST