Position: Relationship Manager

Reports to: Branch Manager

Job Description

Responsible for the effective management, control and marketing of the Bank’s Product portfolio within the branch, in line with the Bank’s policy, to ensure growth of the balance sheet and revenue.

Responsibilities

Strategic input and planning:

Contributes to the completion of the branch operational plan by preparing and implementing an individual business plan that encompasses strategies for performance on branch growth objectives.

Prepares a personal action plan that contributes to the overall branch budget.

Sales & Business Development:

Full responsibility for all product lines and all sales and business development.

Develop business opportunities and monitor business’s activities in line with the Bank’s long-term strategic and annual business plans and ensure that the branch remains competitive and promptly reacts to changing market conditions and customer needs.

Develop a focused relationship management approach, which increases the branch ability to increase the flow of business and generate deposits, lending and revenues from existing and new customers in line with the enterprise strategy.

Ensure full compliance with the Bank’s Credit Policy, Central Bank of Kenya guidelines and appropriate provisions of the Banking Act with respect to lending.

Enhance relationship marketing and management – to establish, maintain, and enhance relationships with customers and other partners, at a profit, so that the both the customer and bank objectives are met achieved by a mutual exchange and fulfillment of the brand promise.

Actively market and develop the banking products to existing and prospective clients to grow the wallet share.

Continuously conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify new business opportunities.

Manage relationships of key accounts while tapping on their share wallet through cross selling and upselling.

Business development through recruiting new key accounts while harnessing their value chains.

Maintain a comprehensive understanding of the customers’ business plans, financial projections and support requirements.

Strategic Marketing

Enhance creation by creating, communicating, delivering, and offering solutions that have value for customers, shareholders and partners.

Build the Sidian Bank Brand to ensure that the Bank is top of mind as an enterprise Bank.

Understand and provide clear direction to the branch based on market analysis of local area consumer trends and competitor offerings.

Support product specialists and the sales teams in marketing of initiatives and other products to local businesses.

Strategic Customer Experience

Key driver for not only customer satisfaction, but building a base of promoters by enhancing positive customer experience and advocacy to drive competitive advantage, leading to faster organic growth and lower cost.

Link sales and service and embed customer service culture as the bedrock to grow the balance sheet.

Branch Operations:

Support branch operations as assigned by the Branch Manager to manage leave and other emergency situations.

Compliance:

Contributes to the flow of staff communications, by attending regular staff meetings – morning huddles and weekly progress meetings.

Adherence to dress code, code of conduct and HR policies and procedures and follows laid down grievance and disciplinary procedure to ensure a conducive work environment.

Monitor and ensure compliance of facility covenants to ensure performance and profitability.

Provide regular call reports for all facilities to enhance our Monitoring & Evaluation.

Monitor service delivery to bank customers to ensure high levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

Ensure compliance with both internal and external regulatory requirements.

Work closely with risk and compliance units to ensure effective controls to mitigate against operational and business risks.

Ensure implementation and compliance with operational policies and procedures, AML/CFT Policies.

Compliance to the Environmental Social Management (ESM) policy and procedure in day to day business.

Qualifications

University degree or above in a relevant business discipline e.g. business administration or finance

Diploma in Banking – AKIB/ACCA/CPA (K) will be an added advantage

At least 6 years’ experience in retail banking and/or commercial banking including a minimum of 3 years sales experience.

Sound knowledge of Retail Banking/SME products, services and processes together with exposure in retail banking branch operations or customer service delivery.

Profound understanding of retail market, key competitors and offerings as well as our competitive edges to win quality customers.

Thorough understanding of CBK regulatory framework and pertinent regulations impacting corporate customers.

Strong leadership, marketing, sales and management skills.

Highly effective communicator with excellent interpersonal and motivational skills.

Solid performance management and motivational skills.

Excellent relationship building and stakeholder management skills.

How to apply

Soft copy applications only:

Indicate the position in the subject bar

Application to be sent to: jobs@sidianbank.co.ke

Closing Date – July 9, 2020