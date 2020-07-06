Monday July 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has decided to forge his own political path after suffering humiliation and rejection from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to sources, Ruto is quietly shopping for an alternative 2022 political vehicle as he signals a ruthless battle against his boss, Uhuru.

He took a direct jab at Uhuru on Saturday for politically annihilating his allies.

Uhuru has engineered radical changes in Parliament with nearly all his foot soldiers unceremoniously sacked because they did not toe his line and advance his agenda.

His political future in the Jubilee Party is in doubt and Ruto is scheming an exit strategy enabling him to run for the presidency in 2022 on a different political ticket.

Sources aware of the intrigues say the DP’s strategists are considering a takeover of the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).

PDR has strength in pastoralist communities and is also affiliated to Jubilee.

Ahead of the 2017 polls, PDR was operating from Ruto’s private office at the Transnational Bank House along City Hall Way.

The ninth floor office used to be the DP’s workstation since 2007 when he was MP for Eldoret North.

Sources said the party could be re-branded and its name changed.

Ruto will then enter into pre-election coalition agreements with other parties to build a gigantic political machine.

Insiders say former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri’s Service Party and the Transformational National Alliance party associated with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, would be part of Ruto’s 2022 coalition.

The United Green Party (UGP) and the Grand Dream Development Party (GDDP) are other parties Ruto’s strategists will try to bring on board.

The plan is also to reach out to Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress as well as Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya.

The PDR is expected to soon launch a massive re-branding and popularization campaign aimed at positioning itself ahead of 2022.

PDR is currently in a binding pact with Jubilee.

However, that doesn’t diminish its autonomy as an independent political entity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST