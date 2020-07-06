Position: Quality Controller

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Quality Controller is in charge of Coordinating the company quality systems and maintaining the hazard / food safety management systems.

Responsibilities

Review and implement company policies, procedures and practices that support attainment of company goals and objectives in respect of product Quality;

Ensuring the online quality systems are maintained through creation and monitoring of HACCP;

Analysis of raw materials on reception and monitoring records;

Preparing the weekly, monthly and yearly quality reports for documentation;

Monitoring the sanitary, cleanliness and hygiene conditions of the factory;

Handling all product quality complaints from the market and assigning corrective action with records;

Maintaining records of all product test result and action taken;

Analysis of all the company products to meet the specification of all the regulatory statuary boards i.e. KBS, Ministry of Health;

Ensuring all the production staff put on their protective clothing and practice good GMPS before entering the factory;

Carryout chemical / organoleptic analysis of the product before release to the filling unit;

To control and reduce on the rejection sale at all levels of operations and to be responsible for accountability (liaising with the Food Technologist);

Carry out any other duties at the request of the Managing Director as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Minimum Diploma in Food Production;

Experience. At least 3 years relevant experience in a busy Food processing Department.

Key skills and qualities. Good communication and reporting skills,

good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented.

How to apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Quality Controller”