Position: Quality Controller
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The Quality Controller is in charge of Coordinating the company quality systems and maintaining the hazard / food safety management systems.
Responsibilities
- Review and implement company policies, procedures and practices that support attainment of company goals and objectives in respect of product Quality;
- Ensuring the online quality systems are maintained through creation and monitoring of HACCP;
- Analysis of raw materials on reception and monitoring records;
- Preparing the weekly, monthly and yearly quality reports for documentation;
- Monitoring the sanitary, cleanliness and hygiene conditions of the factory;
- Handling all product quality complaints from the market and assigning corrective action with records;
- Maintaining records of all product test result and action taken;
- Analysis of all the company products to meet the specification of all the regulatory statuary boards i.e. KBS, Ministry of Health;
- Ensuring all the production staff put on their protective clothing and practice good GMPS before entering the factory;
- Carryout chemical / organoleptic analysis of the product before release to the filling unit;
- To control and reduce on the rejection sale at all levels of operations and to be responsible for accountability (liaising with the Food Technologist);
- Carry out any other duties at the request of the Managing Director as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Minimum Diploma in Food Production;
- Experience. At least 3 years relevant experience in a busy Food processing Department.
- Key skills and qualities. Good communication and reporting skills,
- good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented.
How to apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Quality Controller”