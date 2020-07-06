Position: Part Time Project Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

To provide technical assistance to the implementation of the ENABLING AND EMPOWERING YOUNG PEOPLE THROUGH RIGHTS-BASED SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH SERVICE DELIVERY AND COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION: THIS restricted project is led by IPPF’s Member Association in the Netherlands (Rutgers), and is implemented in 2 countries (Kenya and Togo) in Africa and has a strong focus on strengthening both member association as centre of excellence in the area of youth programming.

To support regional integration of the project, including through identifying best practices and supporting staff at ARO and Member Associations (MAs) to learn from the project.

Responsibilities

Programme Development and management

To provide technical support and guidance to Member Associations in all stages of the project (in country project and proposal development, implementation, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation).

To support Member Associations as they develop as regional Centres of Excellence in youth programming, facilitating the implementation of the Centres of Excellence model within the region.

To contribute to timely preparation or development of project’s relevant tools, proposals, reports, relevant documentation in line with internal monitoring and evaluation standards as well as donor requirements for approval and progression of the initiative.

To contribute to effective partnerships (internally and externally), collaboration and co-ordination with different project stakeholders (Central Office, ARO, Rutgers and MAs relevant projects and departments in implementation of the initiative.

To contribute to document best practices, to design and implement a dissemination strategy, to knowledge management and promotion of the uptake within the Secretariat of lessons learned and best practice from this and other (restricted) projects related to this project.

To contribute to the integration of the results of the project in programmes, policies and strategies.

To ensure that IPPF’s policy on protection of children and vulnerable adults is incorporated into all programme activities funded by this project.

To ensure gender is effectively mainstreamed within the remit of the post and in line with IPPF’s Gender Equality Policy.

To build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the Federation.

To undertake any other reasonable duties as may be requested from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s in public health, health services management, social sciences, reproductive health or project management

3-5 years’ experience in a similar position.

Experience working in Adolescent and youth programming, Monitoring and evaluation and Project management

Bilingual (French and English)

Good project management skills.

Good project/programme monitoring and evaluation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills – articulate, tactful and diplomatic.

Good research, analysis and report writing skills.

Good written communication skills.

Good organizational and time management skills to meet tight deadlines.

Good budgeting and financial skills.

How to apply

For more details on the job description and on how to apply please visit www.ippfar.org

Closing date Wednesday, 15th July 2020.

If you do not hear from us by 30th September 2020, please assume that your application was not successful.

IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disabilities, people living with HIV and minorities.