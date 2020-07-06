Position: Project Associate – Legal

Location: Kakuma, Turkana West

Reports to: Program Manager – Kakuma

Job Description

To provide legal advice and support to forced migrants and host communities on economic inclusion as well as support the organization in administrative legal matters in an effective and efficient manner.

Responsibilities

Document cases on economic inclusion of refugees and host community in Turkana West Sub county

Mobilize and identify individual and business groups while adopting a whole- of –society approach, to strengthen business registration and formation.

Engage existing community structures, to improve the legal and social environment for refugees and host community in the market place.

Attend to clients at the legal aid clinic on issues related to establishment and operation of businesses in Kenya.

Conduct and participate in community awareness activities on registration and regularization of businesses as per the projects requirement.

Prepare legal opinions and studies on legal issues related but not limited to the economic frameworks within Turkana County.

Prepare responses to enquiries on legal issues on laws relating to economic inclusion of refugees and the host communities to beneficiaries.

Support the identification of beneficiaries and develop a profile based on their business needs.

Support monitoring and reporting of results of economic inclusion of target beneficiaries.

Support in development of training materials on registration and regularization of businesses during project activities. Such other duties temporarily or on a continuing basis, as may reasonably be required, commensurate with your grade.

Coordinate and carry out program budgetary and administrative tasks.

Support the development of proposals for fundraising for program work.

Prepare monthly reports and donor related reports within schedule.

Update and manage the client databases.

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Law or Bachelor of Arts in Business Management or related course

Two years’ experience working with an NGO/Humanitarian field in economic integration or refugees and the host community is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the Kenyan legal system relating to business and regional and international instruments on refugees and human rights.

How to apply

To submit your application, send a cover letter along with a detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating expected salary, 3 professional referees including your last supervisor and their email and telephone contacts, to be received by 5.00pm, Moday 13th July 2020 to:

The Recruitment Committee

Subject Line:“Application for PA in Kakuma“Email: careers@rckkenya.org

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

RCK is an equal opportunity employer.