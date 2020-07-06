Sunday, July 5, 2020 – President Uhuru’s niece, Nana Gecaga, is celebrating 21 years of recovering from being an alcoholic.

The Kenyatta International Convention Center CEO says that she is glad to have quit the bottle.

Taking to Instagram she wrote:

“21 years ago today I made the biggest decision in my life which was to stop drinking. I just want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me 21 years ago till today. Thank you for your support, encouragement, and love,”

In a past interview, the mother of three, who is also the sister to Jomo Gecaga the President’s Personal Assistant, revealed that she used to drink up to a crate of beer and a bottle of hard liquor in one sitting.

“Well it was 24 beers that’s a crate a day and a half a bottle or full bottle of liquor,’’ she said.

She also advised those struggling with alcoholism to never be ashamed or too proud to ask for support.

“It’s a very vicious circle, we all have challenges, we all have issues that we face, never judge a book by its cover. The one thing I can actually say to them is, tomorrow is another day and try to live or get to that day and never be ashamed or too proud to ask for support. Kenya has a lot of support and use it.” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.