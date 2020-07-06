Monday, July 6, 2020 – A policewoman has been arrested after she shot her husband twice for not picking her call and giving their househelp money without consulting her in Nyalenda, Kisumu County.

The 35-year old, who is attached to CIPU headquarters in Kisumu East, is said to have quarreled with her spouse on Sunday, July 5th.

The policewoman returned to their rented apartment in Dago Area at around 8 pm to find her husband watching television.

She confronted him, accusing him of not picking her call and giving their domestic worker Sh50 for lunch without consulting her.

She then cocked the gun and threatened to kill him and herself before opening fire.

The husband sustained an injury on the right side of the head above the ear but is in a stable condition.

The husband, identified as Mr. Victor Odhiambo, a clinical officer, was rushed to Kisumu County Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

After the incident, the policewoman went to the station where she handed over the AK-47 rifle and a magazine with 27 rounds of 7.62mm bullets and disappeared.

The suspect was later arrested and she will be charged with attempted murder.

The incident was reported at Kasagam Police Station under OB No 32/5/7/2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST