Monday, 6 July 2020 – Former Tusker Project Fame contenstant, Alvan Gatitu, touched the hearts of many Kenyans when he shared a video narrating how he was kicked out of his rented house in Riara, Nairobi by his landlord and forced to sleep in the cold.

Alvan, who is very popular on Tik-Tok where he shares funny jokes, narrated how friends turned him down when he sought for accomodation after being kicked out.

His plight was shared online by social media philanthropist, Ndunyu Nyoro, who urged Kenyans to come to his financial help.

Ndunyu Nyoro helped Alvan raise money on social media and kind-hearted Kenyans contributed a whooping Ksh 1.4 million in less than 24 hrs.

Nyoro has confirmed that Alvan had indeed been kicked out by the landlord after rumours went round that he was lying to Kenyans.

