Monday, July 6, 2020 – MediaMax owned Radio Milele FM has tapped comedian Paul Kimani Njoroge alias MCA Tricky from Radio Maisha to replace Jalang’o as Alex Mwakideu’s co-host, on Milele Breakfast.

MCA Tricky, who has been co-hosting the Maisha Asubuhi alongside Billy Miya, has since tendered his resignation.

The Churchill Show comedian joined the Standard Media Group-owned Radio in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Jalang’o who was among several employees sacked from MediaMax, has since landed a new radio job at Kiss 100 where he started his career.

Mzee Jalas, as he calls himself, will replace Andrew Kibe at Kiss 100.

Jalang’o confirmed landing the Kiss 100 job while interviewing Kibe in his YouTube Channel.

“Yes, I’m taking over your job. This job is mine and you are handing it over to me and I didn’t know that you are leaving, and I didn’t fire you. You left yourself and I have been given an offer to take over your spot…. Guys Monday next week, Kamene and Jalas,”

Jalang’o and Mwakideu had established a formidable radio duo and time will tell if MCA Tricky will fill his huge shoes.

