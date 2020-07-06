Monday July 6, 2020 – Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, will never partner with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

This was revealed by Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, who reiterated that Mudavadi will not form a coalition with Deputy President William Ruto because he was gunning for the top seat.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Mudavadi himself yesterday at the home of Nambale MP, John Bunyasi, in Busia County.

The ANC leader reiterated his 2022 presidential ambitions saying he will not endorse any one else for the top seat but himself.

He vowed never to repeat the same mistake he made in 2002 when he abandoned his presidential ambitions to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We moved around in choppers campaigning across the country.”

“This made me lose the Sabatia Parliamentary seat which I had won for several years,” he stated.

Rumours have been flying around that Mudavadi plans to partner with Ruto ahead of 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST