Monday, July 6, 2020 – A 32-year old man was found dead on Sunday in a lodging in Narok town in a suspected case of Viagra overdose.

The deceased, who has been identified as Edmond Parseen, is said to have checked into the lodging at around 6 pm on Saturday and was later joined by an unidentified woman.

According to the lady, who reported the incident at around 6 am on Sunday, the man died after developing breathing complications and started sweating profusely

Confirming the incident, Narok North OCPD, Fredrick Shiundu, said they are awaiting the postmortem results to determine the cause of the man’s death.

“According to the woman, the man developed complications at around 8 pm.”

“She says she tried to make calls for help after calling the night guards but her efforts were in vain,” the police boss said.

“We found some liquor, a half-full bottle of Coca-Cola, and an energy drink, which he had taken.”

“There was no evidence of a struggle in the room,” he added.

The body of the deceased was taken to Rosewood Mortuary in Narok town while the woman is being held in custody as investigations into the matter continue.

