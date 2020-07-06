Sunday July 5, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has revealed the day her husband will be back in the country after having successful surgery at a Dubai hospital.

Speaking at Jaramogi Odinga Foundation offices in Nairobi yesterday when she received food and sanitisers for distribution to vulnerable members of the society in Nairobi’s 17 constituencies, Mrs. Odinga said Raila underwent successful surgery and will be back in the country to continue with his work.

“Baba will be home soon.”

“He is recuperating well and he will be back to join his people,” she said.

She thanked well-wishers who donated food, masks and sanitisers to be provided to people, mainly women, who had been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Majority of them are women who lost their jobs after restaurants they were working in – and several companies in the Industrial Area – were shut down.”

“This will be a relief to them,” she said.

She called on well-wishers to help the needy in society during this difficult period of coronavirus pandemic.

