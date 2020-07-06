Monday, July 6, 2020 – As the number of Covid19 cases and fatalities continue to rise by the day in the country, you would expect that Kenyans will be careful and avoid situations that could expose them to this deadly virus.

Shockingly, most Kenyans have thrown caution to the wind and are behaving like it is business as usual.

Some are even calling on the Government to do away with the various restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid19.

However, people who have been directly affected or know someone who has died of coronavirus are urging Kenyans to be careful.

From some posts on twitter, folks are dying within hours of checking into hospital due to Covid19.

And if the status quo continues, we could end up losing several lives.

Check out the posts below from people who have lost close friends and relatives to Covid19 and behave accordingly.









