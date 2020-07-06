Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Budding Kenyan comedian, Elsa Majimbo, is on the receiving end from netizens after she bragged that the man who will marry her will have to cough up 4 million dollars (Ksh400 million) as bride price.
Elsa, who was born in Kenya and raised in South Africa, was a guest at the Wicked Edition Show on NTV when she made the outlandish claims.
When asked about her type of man, she said:
“What I expect from that, someone who is broke or someone who doesn’t have money not to approach me, so I tell you what to expect.”
“First of all, my dowry is 4 million dollars.”
Her remarks did not go down well with Kenyans on social media and they didn’t hold back.
Watch the video and reactions below.
