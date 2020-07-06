Monday, July 6, 2020 – Ken Mijungu is not losing sleep after he was fired from Nation Media Group’s NTV.

Mijungu, who is a lawyer by profession, has launched his own legal consultancy dubbed “Ken Mijungu Legal Consultancy”

The award winning journalist shared a photo of his new home on social media with the caption:

“Believers will always be believers Mathew 6: 26-34”.

Mijungu’s firm will be offering consultancy services in the following sectors: Legal, Immigration, Finance, Property, Imports and Exports.

While announcing his exit from NTV, Mijungu wrote that his 7-years at the Aga Khan owned media house were summed up in a two page letter of termination.

“The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two-page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned,” he wrote on twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.