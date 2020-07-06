Monday July 6, 2020 – Anxiety is building up over the political union between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga over fears that the President is taking advantage of Raila’s failing health and advanced age to drive his succession political agenda solo.

There are fears the President is capitalizing on Raila’s name to strategically place Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at a focal point in his succession.

The Moi and Kenyatta families’ close ties date back to the era of founding President Jomo Kenyatta who picked Gideon’s father, late Daniel Arap Moi, as his Vice President and also defended him when a tiny Kikuyu elite tried to mount constitutional roadblocks to stop him from succeeding Kenyatta.

The two families are also business partners.

Insiders say the 75-year-old Raila has undergone three major surgeries which have taken a toll on his health, and even interfered with his eloquence and is being used as a pawn by Uhuru who is keen to pave way for Gideon to assume the helm.

Apart from Deputy President William Ruto, those seen as threats to Gideon’s ambitions are Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and now Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party.

According to sources, Uhuru fears that if he grooms Mudavadi for the Presidency, he will go for 10 years same with Kalonzo or Wetang’ula and Gideon is not willing to wait for 10 years hence the Raila factor.

