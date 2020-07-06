Position: Psychosocial Intern

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Assistant Program Officer –Legal

Job Description

RCK is a national NGO that was established in 1998 in response to the increasingly complex refugee situation in Kenya. RCK’s mission is to protect and promote the rights and dignity of refugees, IDPs and other forced migrants through enabling programs of legal aid, awareness creation and advocacy. To provide psychological counselling to survivors of SGBV, participate in GBV prevention and response activities among refugees, other forced migrants and host communities.

Responsibilities

Provide counseling services and other short term therapeutic services to refugees, other forced migrants and host community in individual and group settings.

Assist in the development of training materials and facilitate internal and external capacity building activities on a variety of topics.

In conjunction with the lead counselor and psychosocial Counselor, coordinate the assessment, planning and implementing of psychosocial programs.

Conduct surveys and studies relating to psychosocial status and patterns of population groups as directed.

Prepare monthly reports within schedule

Provide support to community based counselors in the tracking of cases and maintaining records and database of clients.

Assist in the day to day office administrative duties.

Ensure professionalism in services delivery and ethics while performing other duties as required.

Qualifications

Higher Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Counseling Psychology or an acceptable related field required.

Experience working with survivors of GBV or in a related setting is an added advantage.

Experience working with an NGO/Humanitarian field is an added advantage

Strong analytical and report writing skills.

Proficiency in English and Kiswahili.

Good team player with excellent multi-cultural interpersonal skills able to exercise diplomacy, flexibility and assertiveness.

Technology Awareness. Fully proficient computer skills and ability to use relevant software applications, in particular information databases, internet/intranet services, library sources etc

How to apply

Interested candidates who fully meet the above requirements should send their applications comprising a detailed Curriculum Vitae, a cover letter enumerating how their experience is relevant to the position, and academic testimonials. Applicants should indicate their daytime contact. The applications should be sent by Monday, 13th July 2020, at 5.00pm to:

The Recruitment Committee

Subject Line: “Application for Psychosocial Intern”

Email: careers@rckkenya.org