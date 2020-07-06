Monday, 06 July 2020 – The famous Club Switch in Kasarani has been put on the spot after a reveller was drugged over the weekend.

The club has erected some tents to enhance social distancing and according to a reveller who was drugged, the tents have turned into ‘mchele dens.’

He narrated how he was drugged by some old mamas who were seated next to him after they spiked his drink and stole his belongings and cash.

He fell unconscious in his car after the notorious women gave him an overdose of the infamous ‘mchele.’

When he went to report to the management, the manager was not cooperative.

He suspects the notorious women are working in cahoots with the management.

This is what he posted to alert other revellers.

