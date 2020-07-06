Monday July 6, 2020 – Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has dismissed reports that the new County headquarters cost Ksh2 billion to build.

A post that had circulated online for the better part of the day alleged that the offices will be launched by ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

“The Siaya White House worth Ksh2 billion is nearing completion and will be launched once Raila Odinga jets back.”

“God Bless Siaya County,” the post by a parody account of the Governor claimed.

The post had garnered over 400 retweets and 500 comments as of Saturday afternoon.

The ODM Governor took to his social media page and termed reports that he had spent that much money on County headquarters as fake.

Already 99 percent constructed, the offices are scheduled to be completed by the end of July, according to the County officials.

The County headquarters cost Ksh75 Million as opposed to the Ksh2 billion claim.

Sitting on a three-acre piece of land, the building is meant to relieve the inadequate offices hosting County officials.

Speaking during an interview, Siaya Governance Minister, Dismas Wakla, stated that about 200 County staff, among them all the Chief Officers and Department Directors had been working from a makeshift office.

“We expect service delivery to be enhanced with the completion of the project.”

“Members of the public who require administrative services will now be served under one roof,” he stated.

In the three-storey building, the Governor, Deputy Governor and Chief of Staff will occupy the second floor while the Governor’s boardroom has a capacity of 50 people.

The County Secretary Joseph Ogutu revealed that the building was also partitioned using glass as part of efforts to enhance transparency.

