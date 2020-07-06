Monday, 06 July 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta sent Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, to represent him during the inauguration of Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera.

Only a 100 people were invited to the inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gideon Moi, who was representing the President, was among the VIP guests invited.

Foreign CAS Ababu Namwamba and KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, were also present.

Supporters of Ruto are now saying that Uhuru’s decision to send Gideon Moi to represent him at the inauguration of Chakwera is a clear sign that he is doing everything possible to frustrate his Deputy.

See photos of Moi arriving in Malawi with the Kenyan delegation.







The Kenyan DAILY POST