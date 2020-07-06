Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Kenyans should brace themselves for tougher measures to curb the spread of Covid19 in the country, the Government has warned.

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman hinted that the Government could put in place stricter measures to contain this virus after announcing 309 new cases.

Dr. Aman lamented that some Kenyans have thrown caution to the wind and are behaving like it is business as usual.

“Many of our people are going on their business as if we have no pandemic.

“A growing number of positive cases indicate containment measures are not being adhered to there are house parties, players in the transport are ferrying people like before.” Dr. Aman said.

The new cases were detected from 4,228 samples in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 7,886.

The new cases comprise of 7 foreigners and 302 Kenyans.

In terms of gender, 207 are males while 92 are females.

The cases are distributed as follows in counties, Nairobi 193, Kajiado 22, Kiambu 20, Mombasa 18, Makueni 17, Busia 11, Machakos 9, Nakuru 8, Nandi and Turkana 3 cases each, Narok 2, Nyandarua, Kakamega and Kilifi one case each.

The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows, Lang’ata 56, Kibra 18, Westlands 15, Dagoretti North and Kasarani 13, Ruaka 12, Embakasi East and Embakasi West 11 cases each, Makadara and Starehe 10 cases each, Embakasi South and Kamukunji 6 cases each, Roysambu 5, Embakasi Central 4, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Mathare one case each.

On the bright side, 51 patients have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,287.

However, one person succumbed to the deadly disease bringing the number of fatalities 160 in the country.

The ball is now squarely on President Uhuru’s court ahead of his address to the nation on Monday when he is expected to give further directions on measures being taken by the Government to contain Covid19 in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.