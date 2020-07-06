Sunday July 5, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has resurfaced with promises to Nairobi residents, barely a week after Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) General Mohamed Badi impressed President Uhuru Kenyatta with his first 100 days in office report that he gave him on Tuesday.

Sonko was a no show at the Harambee House event after Kenyatta snubbed him with the Governor opting to party with friends at a private entertainment joint instead.

But on Saturday, Sonko issued three promises to Nairobi residents aligned with development and infrastructure.

“My administration is renovating City Stadium and will construct 3 other stadia in Kihumbuini, Kangemi, Ziwani, Kariokor Ward and Woodley within a period of 1 year,” Sonko stated.

He also hinted at completing the stalled project of the 12,000 capacity Dandora Stadium which amounted to approximately Ksh100 million.

“We’re finalizing the construction of the new Dandora Stadium in Embakasi North Sub-County within a period of 6 months.”

“The FIFA standard stadium will be ready to host local and international football matches,” Sonko tweeted.

However, the completion of the stadium is set to pit him against the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which is set to release a report on it.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) halted construction while Dandora Stadium was nearly 80% completed.

PPRA alleged that Nairobi County paid Ksh 196 million for overrated work and altered contracts where steel was used instead of concrete supply as outlined.

On Tuesday, Badi unveiled several projects he had completed within 100 days, listing supply of water, implementation of Non-Motorized pedestrian walkways along several Nairobi streets, operationalizing 18 ICU and 50 bed ward at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, procuring four ambulances and repaired 12 others.

NMS is also constructing a matatu Termini at Desai and Park Road.

NMS took over several key duties from Nairobi County after Sonko signed the Deed of Transfer handing over power to the National Government on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST