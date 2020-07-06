Position: Legal Clerk

Duration: 6 Months Temporary Appointment

Ref. No : Lc/Hr/07/2020

Job Description

Metropolitan Cannon General Insurance Ltd is a member of MMI Holdings Limited, a global player in Health, Life and Short term Insurance, and operating in Africa, South East Asia, India and the UK. The Short-Term Business (General Business) is seeking to fill the above listed position with a dynamic, forward thinking achiever with expertise in the Life Insurance field. Reporting to the Legal Officer–Legal Clerk will provide legal support to the business and maintain updated legal documentation.

Responsibilities

Handle legal recovery matters within the department and maintain accurate data of the same

Handle correspondences both in writing and orally with external Advocates, Third party Advocates and Insurers.

Conduct legal researches.

Receive legal summons and other legal documents.

Draft correspondences under the guidance of the Legal Officer / Manager.

Provide accurate and relevant interpretation of legal documents, contracts and/ or agreements.

Undertake court attendances and monitor all pending cases.

Peruse court files as directed by the Legal Manager from time to time.

Attend to legal mails as may be assigned from time to time.

Settle third party claims, disbursements, advocates’ legal fees and doctors’ fees as may be directed by the Legal Manager or her designate.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Diploma in Law. Degree in Law will be an added advantage

At least 1 year working experience in a busy Legal Services Environment

Ability to keep confidential information

Good written and communication skills

Broad knowledge of local legislature that touch on the business of the company

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are requested to forward their cover letter, curriculum vitae and relevant academic testimonials via email only to jobs@metcannon.co.ke by 7thJuly 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.