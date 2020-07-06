Monday July 6, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the restriction of movement in and out of certain Counties.

In his sixth presidential address at Harambee House since the advent of Covid-19, Uhuru looked back at his last address on June 6th, and the questions he faced then on whether or not to re-open the country, noting that they chose to prioritise strengthening the country’s capacity to handle the pandemic.

He cited meetings with the Council of Governors, education stakeholders and religious leaders among others.

“The question before us is, have we as a country met the irreducible minimum?”

“Are we ready to open?” Uhuru posed.

He said that the country had not hit 100% preparedness across the Counties but had made significant progress

He announced an end to the cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Garissa Counties.

However, Uhuru extended the nationwide curfew by another 30 days.

