Monday, 06 July 2020 – The Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow to slay queens who used to camp in high end clubs like B-Club to prey on gullible men and empty their pockets with crazy demands.

Before corona disrupted Nairobi’s party life, the cunning slay queens used to move in groups like confused goats while rocking skimpy dresses and heavy make-up and once you approached them, they would demand expensive bottles of whisky whose price can pay rent in a decent house in middle class estates around Nairobi.

The same slay queens who used to set fake standards at B-Club and other high end city joints are now taking cheap keg in dingy bars.

