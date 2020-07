Monday, July 6, 2020 – This thirst guy was spotted salivating on a well-endowed lady’s assets in public and the photo is going viral on social media.

The well-endowed lady was out jogging while wearing tight pants and the thirsty guy couldn’t get his eyes off her big behind.

While it’s common to see men break their necks in public at the sight of a well-endowed lady, this guy made it look so obvious.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.