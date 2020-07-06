Monday July 6, 2020 – Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has turned down President Uhuru Kenyatta’s job offer to work in his Government.

Speaking yesterday at the home of Nambale MP, John Bunyasi, in Busia County, where he also reiterated his presidential ambitions, Mudavadi revealed that Uhuru approached him with a job offer but he turned it down because he cannot in good conscience work with the corrupt administration.

“They have messed the economy that former President Mwai Kibaki had streamlined.”

“Now they want to involve us in their government so that we are seen to be part of the mess.”

“I cannot accept to be part of bad leadership,” noted Mudavadi.

There have been reports of a looming Cabinet reshuffle with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies rumored to be on the chopping board.

The former Vice-President of Kenya revealed that he will not make the same mistake he made in 2002 when he abandoned his presidential ambitions to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We moved around in choppers campaigning across the country.”

“This made me lose the Sabatia Parliamentary seat which I had won for several years,” he stated.

This comes even as it is rumored that Mudavadi is planning to form a coalition with Deputy President William Ruto to give the handshake team, led by Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a run for their money in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST