Monday, July 6, 2020 – A lady has walked out of her abusive marriage after tolerating her violent husband for so many years.

The aggrieved lady got married in a beatiful church wedding without knowing that she had just committed herself to a heartless monster.

She narrated on her facebook page how she has been going through hell in her marriage and even attempted to commit suicide until recently, when she decided to walk away and start a new life as a single mother.

The lady shared photos of her beautiful wedding to reminsice the good old days and then splashed photos of the injuries that her husband inflicted on her after turning violent.

Marriage is a scam.

Her husband then turned into a monster.