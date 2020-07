Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Two ladies aged 18 and 22, are in police custody after they were caught attempting to sneak 17 rolls of bhang to a suspect who was being held at Kianyaga Police Station in Kirinyaga County.

The ladies had stuffed the rolls of bhang and cigarettes in a hot pot that had food.

They attempted to sneak the rolls of bhang and cigarettes while visiting the suspect at the police station but police busted them before they completed the mission.

See photos.







The Kenyan DAILY POST