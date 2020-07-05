What Preparation Tips Should You Follow to Successfully Pass Microsoft DP-200 Exam? Are Practice Tests a Magic Wand?

Microsoft DP-200 is a newly introduced Azure exam that is a part of a two-series test that the candidates have to pass to earn the Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate certification. The second exam is Microsoft DP-201.

Microsoft Exam-Labs : Implementing an Azure Data Solution is aimed at the data engineers with the ability to provision data storage services, transform data, identify performance restrictions, access external data resources, implement data retention policies, and ingest streaming & batch data. The test takers should have the relevant skills in implementing data solutions using Azure services, such as Azure Stream Analytics, Cosmos DB, Azure Blob Storage, Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Synapse Analytics, Data Factory, Databricks, and Azure SQL Database.

Basic Information about Microsoft DP-200 Exam

This certification exam consists of AZ-300 questions with the time duration of 150 minutes. The question formats covered in the test include case studies, multiple choice, build list, and drag and drop. The candidates can take the DP-200 exam in English, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. The passing score is 700 points. Pearson VUE is the official administrator of this test, which means that the registration process will be done through this website. You are required to pay the fee of $165 to complete your registration. This price applies to a single exam attempt.

If you don't pass DP-200 on the first try, you have to wait for at least 24 hours to retake it. After the second attempt, your subsequent tries require that you wait for 14 days before retaking the exam. There is a maximum of five attempts that the students can make within 12 months. The DP-200 test doesn't have any prerequisites. However, you must have a good grasp of its topics to ensure a good performance in the exam. The objectives are as follows:

Implementation of data storage solutions: 40-45%

Deployment and operation of data processing: 25-30%

Monitoring and optimization of data solutions: 30-35%

The details of the topics and subtopics can be found on the official platform.

Preparation Tips for Microsoft DP-200 Exam

When you've made up your mind about taking the DP-200 exam, the next step is to start your preparation process in earnest. Follow the study tips below to enhance your chance of success in this certification test:

Go through the Microsoft website to understand everything about the exam

Explore the exam objectives in detail

Take the official instructor-led training course delivered by the Microsoft training partners

Enroll for online training courses

Develop hands-on experience through virtual labs

Take practice tests and use exam dumps for your dynamic preparation

Conclusion

You can ace the Microsoft DP-200 exam at your first attempt if you dedicate enough time to your prep process. To succeed, you should utilize only up-to-date resources. Using practice tests is very important as they will help you have a clear understanding of what to expect during the exam. If you use dumps from a reliable source, you can be sure of success in your certification test.