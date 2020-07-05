Sunday July 5, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Africa nations over how they have handled Coronavirus.

Speaking in Nairobi on Saturday during a webinar on post Covid19 reconstruction organised by the African chapter of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP-Africa), Uhuru said that despite limited resources, the continent had rolled out proactive measures that were helping save lives.

“Africa has responded to Covid-19 much better than most other parts of the world, particularly when you consider its relatively weaker resource base.”

“For a continent with 1.2 billion people, we have about 400,000 confirmed cases and just over 10,000 deaths.”

“For comparison, that is about 15% of the cases in the United States and 7% of US deaths,” the President said.

Uhuru also warned against complacency in Africa’s Covid19 response saying the pandemic is likely to get worse in coming months.

“We need to actively prepare for the looming crisis.”

“Let me, however, hasten to add, that there is no room for complacency,” he cautioned.

